EDISON — Earlier this spring, Christine Wardenburg-Skinner asked 18 Edison children to think about how to represent hope through an art project.
Over three months of art classes, each child came up with a word and an image to visualize their word. They created a drawing, a watercolor and then a tissue paper collage, their artistic vision evolving with each medium.
Finally, they re-created their visions in colorful cloth and stitched them together to make a flag.
On Friday, Wardenburg-Skinner hung the children’s 18 flags, along with each child’s personal written statement about their flag, against a white wall outside the Shop Curator in Edison.
The children and their families gathered on Saturday to celebrate the culmination of the art project, called “Flags of Hope.”
“Words and images speak,” reads a sign underneath the 18 flags. “The children of Edison present personal images using chosen images and words to say what is important for the future of our community and world, after the Covid pandemic.”
Marguerite Vallee, 10, chose a yin and yang symbol to represent balance.
“I think the best way to find balance is to think about how, if one aspect of your life is bigger than another, you may need to find some balance to have a balanced life,” she wrote in a statement below her flag.
Another flag, created by Amelia Robbins, 11, featured a tree for strength. “I feel like we need to have more solid strength as a nation, that is how I got the idea for a tree,” she wrote.
Amelia said strength means the ability to “unite and be able to overcome things together.”
Buck Smith, 11, chose an ankh, the Egyptian symbol of life, to remind people to “honor life, and honor that they have life.”
These are just some of the many personal statements created by the children.
Wardenburg-Skinner, an artist and art teacher who has worked in schools across Skagit County, said the idea for the flag project started last year. Six women created prayer flags with words such as “justice,” “equality,” and “community” and hung them around Edison.
Wardenburg-Skinner got the idea to have children make flags with their own statements. She said with significant issues such as the pandemic, politics, climate change and inequality, it was important to hear from kids about what makes them hopeful.
She sent letters to parents in Edison asking if their children would like to participate in art classes. After receiving her COVID-19 vaccine, she started teaching in-person classes, four kids at a time, in a small studio.
“We did very foundational work — color wheel, line design and color relationships,” she said. “Throughout the whole time we talked about the concept of hope and positive thinking and what would better the world. It was a very simple, philosophical engagement.”
The students ranged from ages 4 to 16.
After the students completed their flags, three local seamstresses — Sarah Jacobson, Janeen Doi and Iris Collenge — sewed borders and loops onto the flags and added a backing.
Local parents donated supplies for the project.
Several kids said that they enjoyed not only learning about art and creating the flags, but having something to do.
“It was something normal,” Amelia Robbins said.
Wardenburg-Skinner said teaching the art classes was her contribution during the pandemic.
“It was kind of my first responder effort, since I’m not a nurse or doctor or grocery store clerk,” she said. “I thought as an art teacher ‘I can do this.’”
She said the flags will be on display in Edison at least through the end of the month.
