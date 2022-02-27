...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west
central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain tonight through Monday night for the Cascades and
Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin
flooding tonight. Rivers flowing off the Cascades could begin
flooding on Monday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Volunteers take food and hygiene product donations from vehicles during Saturday's "Stuff the Bus" food drive in memory of Ryan Welch in Burlington.
BURLINGTON — A steady flow of cars and pedestrians passed through the Cascade Mall parking lot Saturday to donate food, hygiene products and money to Helping Hands Food Bank in memory of Ryan Welch.
Welch, a Skagit County native and former Eagle Scout, was passionate about giving, said his friend, Joe Jones.
Jones said that Welch once organized a food drive for Helping Hands as an Eagle Scout service project.
“He had a big heart and he loved to help everybody,” Jones said.
Welch died on Jan. 2 at age 41 at his home in Ballard. He graduated in 1998 from Sedro-Woolley High School, where he ran cross country, and in 2003 from Washington State University.
Welch enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and continued being of service to others throughout his life.
“Anytime he could help out he would,” Jones said.
This was the first memorial food drive organized by Helping Hands, Executive Director Rebecca Skrinde said.
Helping Hands organizes a “Stuff the Bus” food drive every February to remind the public about the work food banks do in Skagit County. Skrinde said the holiday season sees a surge in giving, but donations decline around February.
Money donations are the most impactful because Helping Hands can purchase about 25 pounds of food per dollar, which reaches more families than food donations, Skrinde said.
Donations during Saturday’s food drive totaled $3,550 in addition to the $1,265 that was raised under Welch’s name prior to the event, Skrinde said.
Some 6,500 Skagit families will be fed with the money plus the 11,000 pounds of food donated, she said.
The “Stuff the Bus” food drive is a partnership between Helping Hands, Skagit Transit, Sugar and Spoon food truck, which donated 10% of its profits to Helping Hands, and the Cascade Mall.
Jones said he was happy to see the support from the community during the food drive dedicated to Welch, who would have celebrated his birthday on Monday.
“It just shows how strong our community is and how much he was loved,” Jones said.
