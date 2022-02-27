BURLINGTON — A steady flow of cars and pedestrians passed through the Cascade Mall parking lot Saturday to donate food, hygiene products and money to Helping Hands Food Bank in memory of Ryan Welch.

Welch, a Skagit County native and former Eagle Scout, was passionate about giving, said his friend, Joe Jones.

Jones said that Welch once organized a food drive for Helping Hands as an Eagle Scout service project.

“He had a big heart and he loved to help everybody,” Jones said.

Welch died on Jan. 2 at age 41 at his home in Ballard. He graduated in 1998 from Sedro-Woolley High School, where he ran cross country, and in 2003 from Washington State University.

Welch enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and continued being of service to others throughout his life.

“Anytime he could help out he would,” Jones said.

This was the first memorial food drive organized by Helping Hands, Executive Director Rebecca Skrinde said.

Helping Hands organizes a “Stuff the Bus” food drive every February to remind the public about the work food banks do in Skagit County. Skrinde said the holiday season sees a surge in giving, but donations decline around February.

Money donations are the most impactful because Helping Hands can purchase about 25 pounds of food per dollar, which reaches more families than food donations, Skrinde said.

Donations during Saturday’s food drive totaled $3,550 in addition to the $1,265 that was raised under Welch’s name prior to the event, Skrinde said.

Some 6,500 Skagit families will be fed with the money plus the 11,000 pounds of food donated, she said.

The “Stuff the Bus” food drive is a partnership between Helping Hands, Skagit Transit, Sugar and Spoon food truck, which donated 10% of its profits to Helping Hands, and the Cascade Mall.

Jones said he was happy to see the support from the community during the food drive dedicated to Welch, who would have celebrated his birthday on Monday.

“It just shows how strong our community is and how much he was loved,” Jones said.

