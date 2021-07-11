Angela Pederson
Age: 47
Residence: Mount Vernon
Hometown: Mount Vernon
Occupation: Conway School District auxiliary services manager
Education: Self-taught through years of learning and awesome mentors
Family: Husband Jake Pederson and daughters Madison, Elly and Isabella. Parents are Cheryl and Dennis Pratt.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? I love the agriculture and farming in Skagit County. We still have crop fields, dirt roads, tractors and farmers doing God’s work.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Ballerina and cowgirl.
Hobbies: My girls, gardening, crabbing, shrimping, volunteering for my community in the fire department (Skagit County Fire District 3).
Most adventurous thing you’ve ever done: Fishing trip in Alaska.
Farthest you’ve ever traveled: Arraijan, Panama.
Person I admire most: My husband. He is the kindest, most generous person I know. Always helping others and working hard to provide for his babies.
Biggest pet peeve: People who do not give a lane to emergency services — police, town truck drivers, Department of Transportation workers on the freeway, or who don’t slow down through an accident scene. Those are people’s family out there, helping someone’s family. Slow down so they can go home to their family.
Favorite food: Mom’s lasagna
What celebrity would you most like to meet? I would love to sit and have coffee with Maya Angelou. I think she could teach me a few good things.
What is something that brightens your day? Office banter and help with the dishes.
What is a positive you have taken out of the global pandemic? If there is a will, there is a way to make things work. Nothing is impossible to overcome, you just need good people with open minds to solve the problem.
