Occupation: Retired. Worked as a registered nurse for 35 years. “I thought it would be an interesting job, and that there would be a lot of (work) opportunities.”
Residence: Anacortes. She and her family moved here in the 1980s.
Education: Undergraduate degrees in psychology and English from New York State University at Buffalo. Nursing degree from Skagit Valley College.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “The people, there are just wonderful people here in this whole community. And I love the beach.”
What are your hobbies? Dog agility classes, where she works with her dog to run through obstacle courses. “He loves it and I love it. We have a fun time together.” Gardening, tai chi, creating mosaics and stained glass, volunteering at the Anacortes Senior Center.
The world would be a better place if: “If we would all be a little kinder, and listen to each other with a little bit more kindness, and that includes me.”
Biggest pet peeve: “Trying to call stores for help with things, and never being able to talk to a human.”
An interesting fact about me is: “I actually come from Brooklyn. I tease people that I grew up in Brooklyn when it wasn’t interesting. When I grew up I couldn’t wait to leave.”
Something that brightens my day: “Taking a walk in the morning with my friends and my dog.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “I didn’t know what I wanted to do. (I studied) English because I really loved literature, and psychology sort of fit in with that. One would be a great job, and one would be really fun.”
First job: “My very first job was being a file clerk. It was so boring that I decided I really needed to get some education.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “It’s hard to imagine being able to travel anywhere. I might go back to Asia. I have a sister-in-law in Thailand.”
Person I admire most: “My brother, I’m thinking about him a lot. All my life he’s always been there for me. If something happened, I could always count on my brother to rescue me. And he still does.”
