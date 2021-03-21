Bob Gillespie
Birthplace: New York City.
Age: 71.
Occupation: Retired. Former entomologist.
Residence: Mount Vernon.
Education: Bachelors degree in entomology from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Masters in entomology from University of Idaho, PhD in biology from Montana State University.
What do you like most about living in Skagit County? Proximity to the water, the mountains, forests and farmland. “The diversity is the most beautiful thing.”
What are your hobbies? Hiking, walking, playing guitar. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he played weekly with a ukulele group at the Mount Vernon Senior Center.
How did you choose your career? “Growing up on a farm ... we applied pesticide on a seasonal basis, whether we saw a pest or not.” In college, he began learning about the impact pesticides had on the environment, and the importance of insects on the ecosystem.
Something that brightens my day: “Seeing a queen bumblebee foraging on a newly-blossomed plant.”
The world would be a better place if: “Pollinator habitats in everyone’s yard.” Planting native flowers and plants in a way that supports bee populations.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A professional athlete.
Biggest pet peeve: People who are afraid of bees. People equate bees with ... wasps that can cause problems.”
First job: Worked at a car seat factory in Columbus, Nebraska.
Person I admire most: Biologist E. O. Wilson. “He brought awareness of healthy ecosystems and what they contribute to human lives.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? The Grand Canyon.
What is your takeaway from the COVID-19 pandemic? ”The one that’s really been hard is there’s so much inequality” exposed and amplified by the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.