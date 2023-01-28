Chad Wesson
Birthplace: Arlington
Age: 42
Occupation: Transportation supervisor for Sedro-Woolley School District
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
Education: Sedro-Woolley High School
Family: Wife Ariel, children Gracie Wesson and Ava Wesson
What do you like about living/working in Skagit County? “I love living in a place where you can be at the beach and in the mountains in the same day.”
What are your hobbies? “Working on classic cars, riding motorcycles and fishing.”
The world would be a better place if: “Everyone used their turn signals when exiting a roundabout.”
Interesting fact about me: “I don’t know if it’s interesting but I can’t bend my left thumb.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “A rock and roll singer.”
First job: Cleaning a hotel lobby
Favorite thing to eat? “Seafood. Specifically, a crab roll.”
Best childhood memory: “Driving my grandpa’s tractor on his farm.”
Person I admire most: “Honestly, my wife, she has it together.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Mexico
Have you ever met anyone famous? “Yes, (country singer) Pam Tillis and (comedian/actor) Marc Maron.”
What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? Arnold Schwarzenegger
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Monaco
If you could travel through time, where would you go? Roaring 20s
