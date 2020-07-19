Name: Diane Smith
Residence: Mount Vernon
From: Los Angeles
Occupation: Food access and health promotion faculty at Washington State University Extension Center
What brought you to Skagit County? First came to Skagit County on a bike trip, but moved here in 2013 to take the job with the WSU Extension Center. “It was like ‘Oh my gosh, (the job opportunity) is in the most beautiful place in the world, how lucky can I be?’ “
What do you like about living in Skagit County? The beauty and the friendships.
Family? A daughter attends graduate school in Montana.
What do you miss the most about life pre-COVID-19? Gathering with friends, going out to enjoy a meal together in a larger group of friends.
What are your hobbies? Cycling, including with a recently acquired electric bike. Hiking and other outdoor activities. Cooking, which is another reason she loves living in Skagit Valley, because of all of the fresh produce. “I remember the first time I had a fresh tomato, it was like oh my goodness.”
What are you binge watching? “After Life with Ricky Gervais,” which has helped her cope with the loss of a loved one. Also: PBS Newshour, and Stephen Colbert to balance the news.
The world would be a better place if: “We all wore masks.”
If you could go anywhere in the world on vacation, where would you go? Orcas Island. “It’s tranquil, it’s a great bike ride, they have warm water and the hot tubs, the sunsets are incredible, the morning light is inspiring and invigorating.”
What is your favorite book? “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
