Don McMoranBirthplace: In the driveway of his parents' Mount Vernon homeAge: 48Occupation: Director of Washington State University Skagit County ExtensionResidence: Mount VernonHobbies: Flying airplanes and competing in triathlonsWhat do you like about living in Skagit County? "There are so many things it's hard to pick, but either the climate or rural character."The world would be a better place if: "There were more farmers."Biggest pet peeve: "Someone not completely setting a parking brake. If you're going to set a parking brake, make sure the vehicle isn't able to move with it on."Something that brightens my day: "Spending time with my twin daughters."When I was younger I wanted to be: A farmerFirst Job: FarmingBest memory: "Running farm machinery and working with the labor crews."What's the farthest you've ever traveled? HawaiiIf you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? PeruFavorite job: Current job as director of WSU Skagit Extension because he gets to help farmers.Favorite food: Anything fresh from the Skagit Valley.Favorite movie: "Vision"Favorite sport: Wrestling
