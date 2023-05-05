Occupation: Membership development director for the Burlington Chamber of Commerce.
Residence: Burlington
Education: Bachelor's degree in elementary education from Central Washington University
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "Access to everything outside. We’re 20 minutes from the mountains, 20 minutes from the ocean. I can go crabbing, fishing, hiking ... It's such a beautiful place.”
What are your hobbies? “I love hiking and camping, just being outside.”
What’s one thing that would make the world a better place? "People (being) more open to change. Positivity, more positive news in the world."
Something that brightens my day: "A dog. Any dog. I see a dog and my day is better."
Biggest pet peeve: “If someone uses my pen. I have labels on them. It's serious.”
An interesting fact about me: “From sixth grade up through college, I played the flute. I studied it in college.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “I used to want to be a roller skating ballerina. I have no idea where that one came from. I probably grew out of it by the time I was in sixth or seventh grade.”
First job: “I worked in Baskin-Robbins in Kennewick. I loved waffle cones and I could eat as much ice cream as I wanted when I was there.”
Person I admire most: “It was my grandpa. He was the most patient, encouraging man, and he always (told us) we could do whatever we want. He had faith in everyone. He was a very hard working guy but still made time for his family. He made everyone feel important and special.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “I would want to go to Oktoberfest in Munich. My dream vacation would be to experience that. I've heard that it's just a really great celebration of their culture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.