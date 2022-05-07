goskagit

Genaro Gomez

Birthplace: Chicago

Age: 33

Occupation: Back of house steward, Skagit Valley Food Co-op

Residence: Burlington

What do you like about living in Skagit County? ”The natural beauty that surrounds us.”

What are your hobbies? Playing guitar, singing and watching baseball.

Biggest pet peeve? Negativity

The world would be a better place if: “We did more reading. Support your local library!”

Something that brightens my day: “Spending time with my family and a Mariners win.”

What did you want to be when you were younger? “A late-night talk show host.”

What was your first job? “Feeding baby calves on a dairy farm in the summer.”

If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “Either Italy or Spain. Anywhere with lots of history.”

Who is the person you admire the most? “My grandmother.”

What is one way the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your life? “I missed getting together with friends and family.”

 

