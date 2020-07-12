Name: Johnny Lee
Birthplace: Mount Vernon
Age: 37
Occupation: Teacher, Sedro-Woolley High school; football and track coach
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Mount Vernon High School. Then I went to Pacific Lutheran and transferred to Whatcom Community College, where I got my AA. After that I went to Bates Technical College to go to barber school. I worked in my dad’s barber shop on weekends and went to Western. I was there there a few years and got my teaching certificate. Later I got my master’s in athletic administration at Ohio University.
Favorite thing about Skagit County: I think it’s the perfect spot to raise a family. It’s big enough where kids have opportunities but small enough that there are still generational families that live in the county who you grow up with and get to know. We thought it was the perfect spot to stay and raise a family.
Hobbies: Obviously sports is a huge one. I like to have fires with the family outside and go camping during the summertime. We usually take a weeklong trip with the family. I’m a closet WWE wrestling fan.
Favorite WWE wrestler: Otis from the tag team Heavy Machinery.
Interesting fact about me: People when they first meet me think I’m a little gruff, but I like to think — and I’ve been told — I’m very sensitive. It’s the opposite of the persona I exude.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: I always wanted to be a teacher and a coach. I first started taking history classes to be a history teacher because that’s what my older brother did. I made a habit growing up doing everything he did. Then I got advice from a counselor who said if you want to find a job, switch your major. I switched it to Spanish so I could be a Spanish teacher, but you have to speak the language and I was struggling with that. A roommate talked me into going the PE route. Looking back I’d jump into it right away. It’s a passion of mine and I loved teaching it. I didn’t know that path existed when I was young.
First job: Washing cars at Blade Chevrolet.
Favorite thing to eat: Anything barbecue.
How I spent time at home during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order: Doing the teaching stuff online, I was sitting in front of a computer more than I wanted to. But I’ve gained more resources to be a better teacher and coach. That’s one thing professionally that’s been good. And I’ve been spending time with family. My wife says she’s glad I can sit back and relax a while, not be on the go so much. If you were to snap your fingers, I don’t think I’d go back to the way it was. I’d spend more time with people important to me.
