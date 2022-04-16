Education: Sedro-Woolley High School graduate, class of 2020
Family: "I live with my parents and younger brother."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "All of my mom's family is in Skagit County. So it’s really super-nice for family invites."
What are your hobbies? "I love watching sports, especially college football. I bleed purple and gold. I like baking, camping and long drives with my music blasting."
The world would be a better place if: "There was more love."
Biggest pet peeve: "People who chew gum with their mouth open or people who scrape silverware against their teeth."
Interesting fact about me: "I look all innocent and then I open my mouth."
Something that brightens my day: "My puppy, Oakley. Pure bred Alaskan malamute."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "I wanted to do something with pastry, own my own café."
First job: "Working at my grandpa's restaurant, Chuckanut Manor."
Favorite thing to eat? "Steak with mashed potatoes and Red Lobster cheddar biscuits."
Person I admire most: "My mom. She has always been there for me. My ups and downs. Annoying teenage years. She has always made me feel like I can do anything. She finished college while raising two kids, having a full-time job, and she always made time to hang out with me and my brother."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when I was in eighth grade. We left the day after Christmas. Then came home the day night before school started."
Have you ever met anyone famous? "The best Husky coach ever. The 'Dawg Father' of Husky football. Don James. He came to my grandpa's restaurant. There’s a picture of my grandpa holding me up next to him."
What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? "Morgan Wallen. He is one of my favorite male country artists."
If you could travel through time, where would you go: "I would travel back to 1991 when the Huskies won the national championship so I could see that game."
What have you been binge watching? "I binge watch 'One Tree Hill,' made my mom watch it with me. I have seen it like 100 times. Great TV show."
