Juan Morales
Birthplace: Mount Vernon
Age: 25
Occupation: Judicial assistant for Skagit County Superior Court, newly appointed member of Mount Vernon City Council
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Mount Vernon High School, degree in applied management from Skagit Valley College
What do you like most about living in Skagit County? Access to the big city, mountains and ocean, all less than an hour away. “We’re in the center of it all.”
What are your hobbies? Playing music. “That’s something that’s always been a great passion of mine. It’s always been a great way for me to de-stress.”
The world would be a better place if: “This might sound silly, but music. The one thing that makes people come together is music. You set your differences and similarities aside and just enjoy it.”
Something that brightens my day: “My family, knowing they’re all in good shape.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A musician, getting paid for one of his passions. “That was definitely me then, and I think it’s still a part of me now.”
Biggest pet peeve: ”People being rude to each other.”
First job: Working as a tutor for Children of the Valley, a program that helps underprivileged students in Mount Vernon succeed in school.
Person I admire most: ”Both my parents are strong individuals. They came to an unknown land (from Mexico) to try and have a better life. That alone is a pretty courageous thing to do.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “The Arctic. Having the chance to see a polar bear or the Northern Lights in person, that would be a real treat.”
How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed your work? Working in court has changed drastically during the pandemic. While court proceedings have gone remote, judicial assistants are “responsible for setting up all the technology that goes behind the scenes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.