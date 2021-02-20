Kristen Keltz
Birthplace: Naval Air Station Whidbey Island
Age: 47
Occupation: Senior director of sales & marketing for a hotel management company, owner of social media marketing company
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Oak Harbor High School graduate, and some college
Family: Husband Donnie, two adult children
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I definitely like the people and the sense of community, and the pride everyone has in the valley. It's a very special place that has natural beauty, great people, and a real community feel."
What are your hobbies? "I like to crochet and bake, and hang out with my family and friends and work out."
When you were younger, what did you want to be? "I always thought I was going to be an attorney."
What is the most spontaneous thing you have ever done? "We took the kids to Disneyland and didn't tell them we booked a trip to Disneyland. We put them in the car, drove to the airport, and surprised them with Disney music on the radio at the airport."
What is the farthest you have traveled? "I did a study exchange in South Africa for five weeks and we've been to China."
What is a surprising fact about you? "I can be fairly introverted sometimes. I think in my job I have to be very extroverted, sometimes I can probably be a lot more introverted than most people think."
What brightens your day? "My children and my husband, family and friends, and great things I get to do in the community, being on boards and serving the community."
What is your favorite food? "Mexican food. Fajitas."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "The ability to slow down and focus on the things that are really important in your life. It goes back to family and friends, those relationships are really at the end of the day the most important things you have."
