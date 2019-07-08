Get to know Lana Bargabos

Lana Bargabos
Age: 38
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
Occupation: Owner of Skagit Running Co. in downtown Mount Vernon.
Education: Studied at Skagit Valley College
Hobbies: Running, gardening, travel. Recently, she has traveled to Mexico, Scotland and Ireland.
Best part of living in Skagit County: “Community. It’s tight-knit here in downtown Mount Vernon. Everyone knows everyone, and we help each other out.”
One thing that brightens my day: Her dog Oscar, an Australian Shepherd.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “A zookeeper. I love animals. Growing up in Snohomish County, we were always on my grandpa’s farm, and he had all kinds of animals.”
First job: Sales associate at Skagit Running Co. She started working there about 18 years ago in college and eventually bought the store.
Best job: Her current job.
Biggest pet peeve: “Parents who don’t parent their kids.”
Person I admire most: “Both my grandmas. They’re hard workers, and they love spending time with family. I always appreciated that.”
The world would be a better place if “more people smiled and just breathed and escaped into nature.”
