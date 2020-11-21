Lynn Barber
Birthplace: Puyallup
Age: 60
Occupation: Human resources generalist at the city of Anacortes
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Master’s degree in Human Resources, bachelor’s degree in Business Administration
Family: “My husband, and 24- and 28-year-old sons.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I grew up in Skagit County, and I like the rural farmlands and the hiking trails, access to Mount Baker, and all the outdoor activities. I get to drive to work and look at the tulips.”
What are your hobbies? “I like to paint. We like to hike and travel.”
What is your biggest pet peeve? “Dishonesty.”
What is a surprising fact about you? “My dad named a peak after me called Lynn Peak. He was a mountain climber. It’s the third sister (of the Twin Sisters Mountain near Mount Baker). He was supposed to keep up certification and he didn’t do that.”
When you were younger, what did you want to be? “A cheerleader.”
What was your first job? “Picking strawberries. And real first job was working at Fabric Land at the Cascade Mall.”
What are you the most proud of? “My two boys.”
What is the most impressive thing you’ve ever done? “I always wanted to get my master’s degree. I got it later in life, and got it five years ago. I didn’t have time when I was younger because I had small children.”
Who do you admire most? “My dad. Just because he was very giving to others. He was just a really nice person.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “I’d like to fly to Costa Rica, probably hike the rainforest and go to the beaches.”
If you could travel through time, where would you go? “I’d probably like to go back in the 1940s because I like the fact that people used to dance a lot and get together more than they do these days.”
How are you planning to celebrate the holidays this year? “Very quietly. Just our immediate family. We’re going to look at some of my relatives’ pictures and letters from the past.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “We are spending more time with family and realizing what is important with family.”
