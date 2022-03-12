...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon PST today to 4 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Occupation: Employment connections specialist with WorkSource
Residence: Burlington
Education: Associate degree in technical arts in business management training, Skagit Valley College
Family: Married for 31 years to Aaron Johnson, a district fleet manager with Waste Management. "We have two fabulous kids, Suzanne and Isaac, each of whom is unique in their own way."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "Skagit County still has a small-town feel to it so things move at a little slower pace here, and I love the natural beauty of the area."
What are your hobbies? Johnson likes to read, craft and spend time outside.
Something that brightens my day: "Receiving a kind thought from a family member, friend, customer or co-worker."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: Johnson wanted to be a high school math teacher.
First Job: McDonald's.
Favorite thing to eat? Raspberry sorbet.
Best childhood memory: "A family trip to Victoria, B.C., when I was 13. We walked on to the ferry, and then walked or utilized public transit to get everywhere. We did a lot of walking but we had a lot of fun visiting Buchart Gardens, the Royal British Columbia Museum and the Empress Hotel on the Inner Harbour."
What's the farthest you've ever traveled? Orlando, Florida.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Australia.
