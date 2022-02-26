goskagit

Regina Wandler

Age: 33

Residence: Sedro-Woolley

Birthplace: Everett

Job: Stewardship director for the Skagit Land Trust

Job description: “I take care of protected lands throughout Skagit County, and that means I go out and work on the ground to mark boundaries, plant trees, meet with volunteers — and I also do a lot of paperwork.”

Education: Master’s in environmental horticulture from University of Washington.

What did you want to be when you grew up? “I went through a few phases. I thought I wanted to be a veterinarian, then I thought I wanted to be an architect.”

First job: “I worked at Club Libby Lu, which did birthday parties for little girls.”

Family: “My parents still live in Western Washington near Everett, my sister has moved to Colorado, and I got married last year and we have a cat whose name is Uni.”

What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I love how easy it is to get out into really amazing and beautiful places. In half an hour I can be out on the Puget Sound shorelines or up in old-growth forests in the foothills of the North Cascades. I also love all the small businesses and that you can be so connected to local food here.”

What is your favorite thing about winter? “Being able to get out and ski.”

What are your hobbies? Hiking and camping, reading, crafting and traveling.

Something that brightens my day: “Hanging out with my kitty cat.”

The world would be a better place if: “Everyone just had what they needed.”

What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Perth, Australia.

If you could vacation anywhere, you’d go to: Turkey and Eastern Europe north of the Mediterranean.

What have you been binge-watching? “Santa Clarita Diet.”

What’s your favorite book? “I really like ‘Left Hand of Darkness.’”

What have you missed most during the COVID-19 pandemic? “Hanging out with friends.”

 

