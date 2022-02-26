...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west
central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain tonight through Monday night for the Cascades and
Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin
flooding tonight. Rivers flowing off the Cascades could begin
flooding on Monday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Job: Stewardship director for the Skagit Land Trust
Job description: “I take care of protected lands throughout Skagit County, and that means I go out and work on the ground to mark boundaries, plant trees, meet with volunteers — and I also do a lot of paperwork.”
Education: Master’s in environmental horticulture from University of Washington.
What did you want to be when you grew up? “I went through a few phases. I thought I wanted to be a veterinarian, then I thought I wanted to be an architect.”
First job: “I worked at Club Libby Lu, which did birthday parties for little girls.”
Family: “My parents still live in Western Washington near Everett, my sister has moved to Colorado, and I got married last year and we have a cat whose name is Uni.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I love how easy it is to get out into really amazing and beautiful places. In half an hour I can be out on the Puget Sound shorelines or up in old-growth forests in the foothills of the North Cascades. I also love all the small businesses and that you can be so connected to local food here.”
What is your favorite thing about winter? “Being able to get out and ski.”
What are your hobbies? Hiking and camping, reading, crafting and traveling.
Something that brightens my day: “Hanging out with my kitty cat.”
The world would be a better place if: “Everyone just had what they needed.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Perth, Australia.
If you could vacation anywhere, you’d go to: Turkey and Eastern Europe north of the Mediterranean.
What have you been binge-watching? “Santa Clarita Diet.”
What’s your favorite book? “I really like ‘Left Hand of Darkness.’”
What have you missed most during the COVID-19 pandemic? “Hanging out with friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.