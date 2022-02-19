...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Occupation: Retired after working 20 years in tech, doing project management and marketing for Microsoft, Expedia and GoDaddy. Serves on the boards of Skagit Habitat for Humanity and the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
Residence: Mount Vernon. He came from the Seattle area two years ago.
Family: Wife Kerry Ashby, two adult children.
Education: Studied chemistry at Western Washington University, then computer science at University of California Berkeley.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “What is there not to like? We’re the gateway to the Cascades, we’re the gateway to the San Juan Islands. And the people aren’t bad either.”
What are your hobbies? Travel. Last year, he and his wife took a 10,000-mile tour of the country in their trailer. “That’s what we do, we like to get away and meet new people.”
The world would be a better place if: “If we were all in service to each other. When you reach out like that, people have a habit of wanting to pay it back.”
An interesting fact about me: “I was on the team that killed Clippy in Microsoft Word,” he said, referring to the early digital assistant included in Microsoft Office software.
Something that brightens my day: “My wife. When she makes breakfast every single morning, it’s the best meal of the day.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “I always wanted to work on robots. I got a robot toy, a Robby the Robot as a kid, and I was always intrigued by tech ever since.”
First job: A newspaper route when he was 12.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “There’s two places I just love in the world. One of them is Dublin, Ireland. You get to meet every walk of life sitting in a pub in Dublin. The other is Maui, Hawaii. We used to bring the family there, and it reminds me of being with my kids when they were 5 or 6.”
Person I admire most: Jimmy Carter. Ashby said he admires “his kindness and willingness to work on difficult things,” and that Carter’s involvement in Habitat for Humanity inspired him to get involved.
