Sophie Stewart
Age: 19
Lives in: Mount Vernon
Grew up in: Big Lake. I was born and raised here, Mount Vernon blood.
Best part of living in the Skagit Valley: The people and the views. You get to experience all four seasons, and I love the rain.
Family: I’m the youngest of three kids; I have an older brother and sister.
What are you doing now? I’m home on summer break from WSU, so working part time as a barista.
What are you studying? Pre-nursing.
What do you want to do with that occupation? I want to be a labor and delivery nurse or a nurse practitioner who works with kids.
What’s it like to live in Pullman? I’ve never felt so at home somewhere far away. It’s a vibe and energy I’ve never felt before with all Cougs being so proud and like a family, like we’re all in this together.
Who do you admire most and why? My mom because she is just so loving and kind and raised my siblings and I to treat everyone fairly and live by the Golden Rule.
What are you looking forward to this summer? Just spending time with my family while I can, since being in school I don’t get to see them as much.
How do you take your coffee? I go for a hazelnut, oat milk latte — iced.
What shows are you watching now? “The Bachelorette,” for sure. I’m also really into “The Office.”
