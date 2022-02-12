Get to know

Education: A.A.U.C.T. transfer degree from Skagit Valley College
Family: Jovita Angelica Guillen (mother), Miguel Lopez (father), Maria C. Garcia (sister), Baron Brown (nephew) and Tino Garcia (brother-in-law)
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I was born and raised in Mount Vernon. I love how quiet it can be compared to the city. You see nature everywhere. I absolutely love eagles and hawks. Eagles symbolize good luck and hawks symbolize protection.”
What are your hobbies? “I love to garden. I plant vegetables that I typically use in my food such as tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, cilantro and strawberries.”
Biggest pet peeve: “Put your phone away when you’re with someone. People rely too much on technology that we forget to give the person/people individual attention.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A basketball player.
First job: Cashier at Kmart.
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Mexico. She attended a writing conference with her mother and met author Sandra Cisneros.
If you could travel through time, where would you go: “I would love to explore my family roots starting with the Mayan pyramids. I would love to have seen what Mexico was like through my parents’ eyes. I would have loved to see Emiliano Zapata.”
What have you been binge watching? “Reign,” “Bridgeton” and “The Other Boleyn” on Netflix, and the Seahawks during football season.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Mexico City.
Best childhood memory: “One of my favorite memories was when I wrote a letter to Rosa Parks. She responded with a hand-written letter to me. I was a Girl Scout and our troop spent a lot of time camping together. I am still friends with the girls who were in my Girl Scout troop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.