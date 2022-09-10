...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 6 PM PDT Sunday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy.
Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close
windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate,
and use HEPA air filter if possible.
For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit
www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache,
coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart
and lung conditions.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT
FOR MODERATE WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s.
* TIMING...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Occupation: Lead budtender at Cannazone marijuana shop
Residence: Mount Vernon
Family: “I only have my 73-year-old aunt. She's the only family I have up here (in Skagit County) left. Most of my family is in Colorado or California.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “It's just so beautiful up here, and I feel like this is a really nice community.”
The world would be a better place if: “If people could put their egos aside. I feel like all the issues with people not understanding each other has to do with just their personal ego and just not (being) able to set that aside for a moment and look at other people as just a person.”
Biggest pet peeve: “Lying. I just can't stand it because I don't like to lie, and I feel like people lie just to make themselves feel better, and in the long run it just makes the whole situation worse.”
Something that brightens my day: “Dogs. I actually just lost my almost 13-year-old golden retriever about three weeks ago. So I love that we have dogs that come into the shop and my roommates have dogs and they've been snuggling me like every night and stuff, so dogs definitely just make my day.”
When I was younger I wanted to be: “I wanted to be in the military, actually.”
First Job: “My first job was when I was 16, and it was at an import-export company that my mom worked for at the time.”
Best childhood memory: “Probably going to Whistler when I was a kid. We went camping up there, and I just thought it was like the most beautiful place I've ever seen in my life.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? “Mazatlán, but I was a little kid. I was like 5, 6 years old.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “Ireland. I have family over there still, like my aunt, my dad's elder sister, and that's where my family's from, so I'd want to go check out my family.”
