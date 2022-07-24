...VERY WARM TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK ACROSS WESTERN WASHINGTON...
Very warm temperatures are expected next week with highs likely reaching
the 90s Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid
60s. The warmest temperatures will be in the interior of western
Washington, inland from the water, and in the Cascade valleys.
This prolonged level of heat may pose a moderate to high risk of
heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Routinely
check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat. Plan outdoor
activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat
exhaustion.
• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
• The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion on financing a remodel of the city’s fire station. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
• The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
• The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St. The meeting is also available on Zoom (meeting ID: 831-1130-9621, passcode: 6M6qW8). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 721016.
• The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, to vote on a $12.5 million bond to fund two fire station remodels. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA
• The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at City Hall, 325 Metcalf St. The meeting is available by calling 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or at zoom.us/j/91786850179.
