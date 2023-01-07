• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
• The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at City Hall, 833 South Spruce St. The meeting is also available at zoom.us/j/97859681042 or by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
• The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
• The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The meeting is available at Town Hall/Slipper House, 584 Maple St.
• The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St. The meeting is also available on Zoom (meeting ID: 847 1930 6538, passcode: fRs8yq). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 847562.
• The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Nate Beasley Building (old town hall), 8334 S. Main St.
• The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. The meeting is also accessible by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
• The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at City Hall, 325 Metcalf St. The meeting is available by calling 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or at zoom.us/j/91786850179.
• The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the district offices, 1415 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. The meeting is also available at sskagitpud.zoom.us/j/87189171574, or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 871 8917 1574, passcode 490612.
