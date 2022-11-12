goskagit

• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.

• The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.

 

