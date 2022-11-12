• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
• The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
• The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m. there is a public hearing regarding the town budget and tax levy. The meeting is available both by Zoom and at Town Hall/Slipper House, 584 Maple St. Join via Zoom using meeting ID 830-5873-0362 and passcode 917734, and by calling 253-215-8782 using the same meeting ID and passcode.
• The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Nate Beasley Building (old town hall), 8334 S. Main St.
• The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county offices, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for a presentation of the preliminary 2023 county budget. The meeting can also be accessed at bit.ly/SkagitBoCCMtg or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.
