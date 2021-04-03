n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, remotely, for an update on the planned roundabout at Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501, or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 632-327-501.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet with elected officials and department heads at noon Tuesday, April 6, for a discussion on reopening county facilities. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501, or by calling 1-571-317-3122, access code 271-182-277.
