• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., for a discussion on the city’s Community Development Block Grants. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
• The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, in the pilots lounge at the town airport, 7879 S. Superior St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
• The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St. The meeting is also available on Zoom. (meeting ID: 814-1707-5867, passcode: vA3UZ8). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 100612.
• The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for a discussion of the city’s Community Development Block Grants, and for a vote setting the mayor’s salary. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
• The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Municipal Building, 325 Metcalf St. The meeting is also available at zoom.us/j/91786850179.
• The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the county offices, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon. The board will hold a vote on the 2021 comprehensive plan amendments. The board will meet at 1 p.m. for an introduction to the 2022 docket of proposed comprehensive plan amendments. The meeting can also be accessed at bit.ly/SkagitBoCCMtg or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.
• The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, as the Board of Health for a quarterly meeting.
