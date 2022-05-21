• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
• The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion on retention bonuses for police officers and firefighters. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
• The Concrete Town Council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 23, for a workshop and at 6 p.m. for its regular meeting. The meetings will be held at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meetings are also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
• The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St. The meeting is also available on Zoom (meeting ID: 870-4749-4185, passcode: e5E0S0). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 045651.
• The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for discussion on the Library Commons project. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
• The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at City Hall, 325 Metcalf St. The meeting is available by calling 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or at zoom.us/j/91786850179.
