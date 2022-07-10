...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt in the Northern
Inland Waters. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt at Admiralty
Inlet.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
• The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion on financing a remodel of the city’s fire station. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
• The Concrete Town Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 11, and its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11. The special meeting will be for a presentation on the town’s public works director position. Both meetings will be at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. Both meetings are also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
• The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St. The meeting is also available on Zoom (meeting ID: 831 1130 9621, passcode: 6M6qW8). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 721016.
• The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for a vote to approve a $12.5 million bond to fund two fire station remodels. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA
• The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at City Hall, 325 Metcalf St. The meeting is available by calling 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or at zoom.us/j/91786850179.
