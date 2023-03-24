• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
• The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
• The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.
• The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. The meeting is also accessible by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA
• The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the district office, 1415 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. The meeting is also available at sskagitpud.zoom.us/j/87189171574, or by calling 253-205-0468, meeting ID 871 8917 1574, passcode 490612.
• The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon Tuesday, March 28, at the county office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, to review 2023 comprehensible plan amendment proposals. The meeting can also be accessed at bit.ly/SkagitBoCCMtg or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.
