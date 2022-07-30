...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
• The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the county offices, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for a presentation on the needs at the Concrete Community Center. The meeting can also be accessed at bit.ly/SkagitBoCCMtg or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.
