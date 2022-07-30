goskagit

• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.

• The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the county offices, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for a presentation on the needs at the Concrete Community Center. The meeting can also be accessed at bit.ly/SkagitBoCCMtg or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.

 

