• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
• The La Conner Town Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in a special meeting and at 6 p.m. in a regular meeting, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St. The meetings are also available on Zoom (meeting ID: 873 5260 6501, passcode: 7MQy6K). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 752573.
• The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Nate Beasley Building (old town hall), 8334 S. Main St.
• The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 9, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for discussion and possible action on the 2023 budget and property tax levy. The meeting is also accessible by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
• The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at City Hall, 325 Metcalf St. The meeting is available by calling 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or at zoom.us/j/91786850179.
• The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet as the county Board of Health at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the county offices, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for a discussion of salmon restoration projects. The meeting can also be accessed at bit.ly/SkagitBoCCMtg or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.
• The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the district offices, 1415 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. The meeting is also available at skagitpud.zoom.us/j/83210220786, or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 832-1022-0786, passcode 160890.
