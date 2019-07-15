government meetings shutterstock

— The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, at City Hall, 904 6th St., for a discussion of the city's new development regulations and zoning map amendments. 

— The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Police Court Plaza, 1805 Continental Place. 

— The Skagit Council of Governments will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Burlington City Hall, 833 South Spruce St.

— The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, to discuss a seismic assessment of the Skagit County Courthouse.

