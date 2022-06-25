government meetings shutterstock

• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 27, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.

• The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.

• The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St. The meeting is also available on Zoom (meeting ID: 873-2380-1192, passcode: 4MANaK). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 729951.

• The La Conner Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the La Conner Civic Garden Club, 622 Second St. The purpose of the community workshop is to discuss town growth.

• The Sedro-Woolley City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at City Hall, 325 Metcalf St. The meeting will be a strategic planning session.

• The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the district offices, 1415 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. The meeting is also available at skagitpud.zoom.us/j/83210220786?pwd=cTNTQW10c3UrQ3kzdW5kbGJWdVNsUT09, using passcode 160890, or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 832-1022-0786.

 

