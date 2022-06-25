...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to
upper 80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday and Monday.
Overnight low temperatures will likely only cool into the low
60s for many locations Saturday night and again Sunday night.
This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat- related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high-
water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late
snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area
waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening
hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating
near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
• The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 27, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
• The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
• The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St. The meeting is also available on Zoom (meeting ID: 873-2380-1192, passcode: 4MANaK). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 729951.
• The La Conner Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the La Conner Civic Garden Club, 622 Second St. The purpose of the community workshop is to discuss town growth.
• The Sedro-Woolley City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at City Hall, 325 Metcalf St. The meeting will be a strategic planning session.
