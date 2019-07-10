Announcements
NAMI PEER TO PEER EDUCATION: Nami Peer to Peer Education is for adults looking to strengthen their recovery in a safe environment, taught by leaders with lived experience and training. Course is from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from July 8 to Aug. 5, in Anacortes. Register at namiskagit.com.
RESTLESS LEGS SUMMER MEETING: The Skagit Valley Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) Support Group is holding its summer meeting from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 20, at Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. There will be a discussion of information, resources and experiences related to the management of RLS. All those with RLS, close to someone with RLS or who wish to learn more about the condition are welcome to attend.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, in the main conference room, at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, July 18, in the main entrance covered area at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Pkwy., Mount Vernon, Certified technicians will check your car’s child safety seat for safety and proper installation. Drop in.
DOC TALK: Skagit Regional Health presents “Neurological Symposium- Life After a Stroke” about how to cope with the changes after surviving a stroke at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Skagit Valley Hospital, Sahale Conference Room. Free. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Breast Care Center, 1320 East Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270 or the Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these upcoming public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Anacortes
n Thursday, July 11, Anacortes Community Blood Drive, 1300 Ninth St. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Burlington
n Saturday, July 13, North Cascade Seventh Day Adventist Church, 800 Peacock Lane. 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.
n Friday, July 19, Skagit Farmers Supply, 1833 Park Lane. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
La Conner
n Monday, July 15, La Conner Community, 204 Douglas St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon
n Wednesday, July 17, Skagit Valley College, 2405 College Way. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Oak Harbor
n Thursday, July 11, Oak Harbor Lions, 1050 SE Ireland St. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n Friday, July 12, North Whidbey Fire & Rescue, 2720 Heller Road. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
n Wednesday, July 17, RE/MAX Oak Harbor, 32800 Highway 20. Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, July 18, IDEX Health and Sciences, 619 Oak St. 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Workshops
DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org.
Next up:
n Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St., Mount Vernon: Two-day class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 25-26. 360-336-5757.
n Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27. 360-814-2424.
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops at Co-op room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com. Next up:
n Neurological Integration System Therapy: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.
n Cohousing- Fostering Sustainability through Community: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
n Chi Nei Tsang and Digestive Health: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 15.
n Essential Remedies: Wellness with Aromatherapy: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
n The Happiness Principle: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
n Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop in.
n Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. All levels. $140 for 10 classes, $16 drop in.
n Tango: 8:30 p.m. Fridays.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
n Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.
n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
Next up:
n Yoga Classes: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Childbirth Express: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14. $95.
n Medicare 101: Get help comparing and choosing Medicare plans from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the Sahale Conference room. Drop-in, no registration required. Agents are also available to help by phone and personal appointment. More information: 1-866-389-0445.
n Birth Center Tours: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Stop The Bleed: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Control life threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Osteoporosis: Exercise and Nutrition: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. $10.
n Stop The Bleed: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Control life threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
n Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26. Join a trained advance care planning facilitator for a detailed workshop that will guide each participant through completing advance healthcare directives. Call 360-293-7473.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 am to 5pm weekdays at 1320 E. Division Street, Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments are required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.
