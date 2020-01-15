Announcements

SENIOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR: Learn how to take control of personal health and wellness from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Mountain Glen, 1810 E Division St., Mount Vernon. RSVP requested: 360-424-7900.

MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women’s Imaging Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270; or the Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, at 360-435-0515.

FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.

HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

Blood Drives

Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.

Anacortes

n Monday, Jan. 20, Anacortes Christian Church, 1211 M Ave. Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Burlington

n Saturday, Jan. 25, Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Coupeville

n Thursday, Jan. 23, United Methodist Church Fireside Room, 608 N Main St. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mount Vernon

n Thursday, Jan. 16, Skagit Regional Clinics-Riverbend, 2320 Freeway Drive. 1:30 to 4 p.m.

n Tuesday, Jan. 21, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 415 S. 18th St. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Oak Harbor

n Thursday, Jan. 16, Oak Harbor Lions, 1050 SE Ireland St. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sedro-Woolley

n Friday, Jan. 24, Sedro-Woolley Blood Drive, 719 Ferry St. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Stanwood

n Friday, Jan. 17, Haggen Food & Pharmacy, 26603 72nd Ave. NW. 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

Workshops

HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.

n Keeping Resolutions with Hypnotherapy: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

n Stress Relief with Hypnotherapy: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

n Probiotics: The Root of Gut-Mood-Immune Health: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.

n Homeopathic Medicine for Children: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

n Intermittent Fasting: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.

n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.

n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.

n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.

HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.

n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.

n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.

SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.

n Childbirth Preparation: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 12. $110, medical coupons accepted.

n Family Birth Center Tours: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.

n Stop The Bleed: 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.

ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.

n Winter Skincare Basics: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Learn how to make healing skin- and hair-care products. $35.

n Stop The Bleed: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.

n Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. An advance care planning facilitator will guide participants through completing advance healthcare directives. 360-293-7473.

Health screenings

AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.

n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.

n Bone Density Screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Get an estimate of your bone density with a non-intrusive heel scan. This screening is accurate for women only. $5. Appointment required. 360-299-4204.

STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Skagit Imaging Pavilion, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointment required; call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.

— Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.

• Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.

More from this section

Load comments