Announcements
YOUR VOICE YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Dec. 19, main entrance covered area at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Pkwy., Mount Vernon. Drop in.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Dec. 12, 24th Street parking lot of Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Drop in.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Anacortes
n Monday, Dec. 16, Island Hospital, 1211 24th St. 9 to 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Burlington
n Monday, Dec. 23, Regence Blue Shield, 333 E. Gilkey Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m.
n Saturday, Dec. 28, Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mount Vernon
n Saturday, Dec. 14, Urban Fitness and Health, 525 E. College Way. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
n Thursday, Dec. 19, Skagit County and Mount Vernon City Employees Blood Drive, Skagit Station, 105 E. Kincaid St. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
n Friday, Dec. 27, Skagit Valley Hospital, 1511 E. Broadway St. 8 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
n Tuesday, Dec. 31, City of Mount Vernon, 910 Cleveland Ave. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley
n Tuesday, Dec. 17, PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive. 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Stanwood
n Monday, Dec. 30, Skagit Regional Clinics, 9631 269th St. NW. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Workshops
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.
n How Stress Affects Your Health, Digestion and Weight: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
n Sleep Apnea in Children and Adults: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.
n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Childbirth Weekend Preparation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. $95. Held in the Rainier Room B at Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington.
n Treatment Options Class for Kidney Disease: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
n Five-Week Childbirth Preparation Class: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 12. $110, medical coupons accepted.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Osteoporosis: Exercise and Nutrition: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. $10.
n Six-Week Childbirth Education Class: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 11. $95 per couple. Register: 360-299-1309.
n Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 11. $100 per couple.
n Winter Skincare Basics: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Learn how to make healing skin and hair-care products. $35.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.
n Memory screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. A series of questions and tasks will help determine if you are suffering from memory loss. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
n Cholesterol & glucose screening: 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. Fasting (12 hours) is required for total cholesterol and glucose screening; water and medications are OK. $15. No appointment necessary. First-come, first-served. 360-299-1309.
n Vitamin D screening: 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. $40. No appointment required. 360-299-4204.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Skagit Imaging Pavilion, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointment required: 360-428-8208.
– Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
