Announcements
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in the main conference room, at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Aug. 8, in the 24th Street parking lot of Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Certified technicians will check your car’s child safety seat for safety and proper installation. Drop in.
SIX-WEEK GRIEF WORKSHOP: Skagit Widowed Support Services is hosting a free six-week grief workshop that meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 6 to Oct. 8 at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Register or learn more by contacting Robin: 360-333-9973 or tamacn4@mac.com.
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Breast Care Center, 1320 East Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270 or the Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CL
INIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
YOUR VOICE YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.
Blood drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these upcoming public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Burlington
n Friday, Aug. 2, Burlington Fire Department, 350 Sharon Ave. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon
n Thursday, Aug. 1, DSHS, 900 E. College Way, Suite 100. 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
Oak Harbor
n Saturday, Aug. 3, Walmart, 1250 SW Erie St. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Workshops
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops at Co-op room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com. Next up:
n Planning Ahead for Natural Burial: 6:30 p.m. today, July 31.
n Happiness through Meditation: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
n Neurological Integration System Therapy: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.
Next up:
n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
n Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop in.
n Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. All levels. $140 for 10 classes, $16 drop in.
n Tango: 8:30 p.m. Fridays.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
n Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.
n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
Next up:
n Yoga Classes: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Stop The Bleed: 3 to 4 p.m. today, July 31. Control life threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
n Keeping Your Baby Healthy: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. A local pediatric health care provider will provide information on newborn care. $25.
n Family Birth Center Tour: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Childbirth Education: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays Aug. 7-Sept. 4: Five-week course for expectant parents covers emotional changes during pregnancy and other topics ranging from labor to breastfeeding. $110, medical coupons accepted.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n What to Expect with a Newborn: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Join a pediatrician and lactation consultant for a class that will address newborn care and breastfeeding basics. $25.
n Weekend Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11. Designed to prepare parents-to-be for the arrival of their new baby. Participants will learn essential skills and develop confidence. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.
n Medicare 101: Understanding Your Medicare Choices: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Learn more about traditional Medicare coverage, Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug coverage, gaps, enrollment and fraud protection. Free.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.
n Swallow screening: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Physical, occupational and Speech Therapy at Island Hospital, 1015 25th St., Anacortes. This screening is for people who experience difficulty chewing, frequent throat clearing or the need to swallow multiple times for each bite or sip. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 am to 5pm weekdays at 1320 E. Division Street, Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments are required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.
— Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.