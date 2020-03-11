Editor's Note: The public health situation has led to many recent cancellations of events. Please call ahead or check websites for current information.
Announcements
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women’s Imaging Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, 360-428-7270; or Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: Join a program that supports family caregivers with six lessons held weekly from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, April 16-May 21, at the Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. $30 suggested donation. Register: 360-755-1235 or leighann@skagitadultdayprogram.org.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Burlington
Tuesday, March 17, Skagit Farmers Supply, 1833 Park Lane. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Coupeville
Thursday, March 19, United Methodist Church Fireside Room, 608 N. Main St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oak Harbor
- Thursday, March 12, Oak Harbor Lions, 1050 SE Ireland St. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, March 16, First Reformed Church, 250 SW Third Ave. Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Stanwood
Monday, March 16, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave. NW. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Workshops
DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org.
Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26. 360-299-1309.
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.
- How to Evolve Spiritually: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
- Wellness Fair: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
- Optimal Health and Being with Human Development Center: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16.
- Stress Reduction and Refocusing with Hypnotherapy: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
- Post Spine Surgery Care Options: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23.
- Essential Remedies: Pain and Anxiety Relief: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.
- All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
- Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
- Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
- Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
- Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
- Medicare Compare 101: Get help comparing and choosing Medicare plans from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the Sahale Conference room. Drop-in, no registration required. Agents are also available to help by phone and personal appointment. More information: 1-866-389-0445.
- Childbirth Preparation: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 25-April 22. Five-week course for expectant parents covers emotional changes during pregnancy and other topics ranging from labor to breastfeeding. $110, medical coupons accepted.
- Family Birth Center Tour: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
- Stop The Bleed: 4-5 p.m. Monday, March 30. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
- Pelvic and Bladder Health: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 19. Learn ways to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. $10.
- Intermittent Fasting Class: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
- Osteoporosis: Exercise and Nutrition: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. $10.
- Weekend Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5. Designed to prepare parents-to-be for the arrival of their new baby. Participants will learn essential skills and develop confidence. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.
- What to Expect with a Newborn: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Join a pediatrician and lactation consultant for a class that will address newborn care and breastfeeding basics. $25.
- Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 9-May 21. Intended to equip couples with the information and tools to be able to create the relationship they want. $125 per couple.
- Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
- Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. 360-299-1309
- Swallow screening: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy at Island Hospital, 1015 25th St., Anacortes. This screening is for people who experience difficulty chewing, frequent throat clearing or the need to swallow multiple times for each bite or sip. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204
