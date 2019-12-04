Announcements
YOUR VOICE YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Dec. 19, main entrance covered area at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Pkwy., Mount Vernon. Drop in.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
DENTAL ASSISTANCE: Those in need of immediate dental care, and who are without a regular dentist, are eligible for free services from Dr. Philip Madden and his staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at his Anacortes clinic. Register at 360-293-3931.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Dec. 12, 24th Street parking lot of Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Drop in.
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women's Imaging Center, 1320 East Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270 or the Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Anacortes
n Thursday, Dec. 5, Anacortes Community Blood Drive, 1300 Ninth St. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 to 5:30 p.m.
n Monday, Dec. 16, Island Hospital, 1211 24th St. 9 to 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mount Vernon
n Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
n Monday, Dec. 9, Mount Vernon Education Association, 1514 S. LaVenture Road. 2 to 5:30 p.m.
n Monday, Dec. 9, WSDOT Engineering, 1109 E. Hickox Road. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, Dec. 10, Salem Lutheran Church, 2529 N. LaVenture Road. Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 to 6 p.m.
n Saturday, Dec. 14, Urban Fitness and Health, 525 E. College Way. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley
n Tuesday, Dec. 17, PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive. 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Stanwood
n Monday, Dec. 9, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave. NW. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Workshops
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.
n Make and Take Gifts from Nature with Aromatherapy: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
n How Stress Affects Your Health, Digestion and Weight: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
n Sleep Apnea in Children and Adults: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.
n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Stop The Bleed: 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
n Family Birth Center Tours: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Childbirth Preparation: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 9-Jan. 6. Five-week course for expectant parents covers emotional changes during pregnancy and other topics ranging from labor to breastfeeding. $110, medical coupons accepted.
n Childbirth Weekend Preparation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. $95. Held in Rainier Room B at Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington.
n Treatment Options Class for Kidney Disease: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Infant Massage Class: 5:30 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 4. This class will demonstrate ways massage can be used to help manage colic, sinus issues, improve digestion and increase a baby’s positional awareness. Participants should bring their baby, a blanket and massage oils. $10.
n Improving Your Aging Memory: 1 to 2:30 p.m. today, Dec. 4. $10.
n Weekend Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8. Designed to prepare parents-to-be for the arrival of their new baby. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.
n What to Expect with a Newborn: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Join a pediatrician and lactation consultant for a class that will address newborn care and breastfeeding basics. $25.
n Osteoporosis: Exercise and Nutrition: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. $10.
n Six-Week Childbirth Education Class: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 11. $95 per couple. Register: 360-299-1309.
n Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 11. $100 per couple.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS: 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Free. 360-299-1309 or islandhospital.org/class.
- Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.