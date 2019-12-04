Announcements

YOUR VOICE YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.

CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Dec. 19, main entrance covered area at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Pkwy., Mount Vernon. Drop in.

HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

DENTAL ASSISTANCE: Those in need of immediate dental care, and who are without a regular dentist, are eligible for free services from Dr. Philip Madden and his staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at his Anacortes clinic. Register at 360-293-3931.

CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Dec. 12, 24th Street parking lot of Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Drop in.

MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women's Imaging Center, 1320 East Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270 or the Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.

FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.

Blood Drives

Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.

Anacortes

n Thursday, Dec. 5, Anacortes Community Blood Drive, 1300 Ninth St. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 to 5:30 p.m.

n Monday, Dec. 16, Island Hospital, 1211 24th St. 9 to 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mount Vernon

n Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

n Monday, Dec. 9, Mount Vernon Education Association, 1514 S. LaVenture Road. 2 to 5:30 p.m.

n Monday, Dec. 9, WSDOT Engineering, 1109 E. Hickox Road. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

n Tuesday, Dec. 10, Salem Lutheran Church, 2529 N. LaVenture Road. Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 to 6 p.m.

n Saturday, Dec. 14, Urban Fitness and Health, 525 E. College Way. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Sedro-Woolley

n Tuesday, Dec. 17, PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive. 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Stanwood

n Monday, Dec. 9, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave. NW. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Workshops

HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.

n Make and Take Gifts from Nature with Aromatherapy: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

n How Stress Affects Your Health, Digestion and Weight: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

n Sleep Apnea in Children and Adults: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.

n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.

n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.

HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.

n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.

n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.

SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.

n Stop The Bleed: 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.

n Family Birth Center Tours: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.

n Childbirth Preparation: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 9-Jan. 6. Five-week course for expectant parents covers emotional changes during pregnancy and other topics ranging from labor to breastfeeding. $110, medical coupons accepted.

n Childbirth Weekend Preparation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. $95. Held in Rainier Room B at Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington.

n Treatment Options Class for Kidney Disease: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.

n Infant Massage Class: 5:30 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 4. This class will demonstrate ways massage can be used to help manage colic, sinus issues, improve digestion and increase a baby’s positional awareness. Participants should bring their baby, a blanket and massage oils. $10.

n Improving Your Aging Memory: 1 to 2:30 p.m. today, Dec. 4. $10.

n Weekend Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8. Designed to prepare parents-to-be for the arrival of their new baby. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.

n What to Expect with a Newborn: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Join a pediatrician and lactation consultant for a class that will address newborn care and breastfeeding basics. $25.

n Osteoporosis: Exercise and Nutrition: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. $10.

n Six-Week Childbirth Education Class: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 11. $95 per couple. Register: 360-299-1309.

n Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 11. $100 per couple.

BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS: 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Free. 360-299-1309 or islandhospital.org/class.

- Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.

