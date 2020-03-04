Announcements
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women’s Imaging Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, 360-428-7270; or Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m., Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
NAMI SKAGIT FAMILY TO FAMILY: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays, March 9-April 28, for family members and loved ones of teens or adult living will a mental illness. The course is free, but preregistration is required by March 6. Call Marti at 360-770-5666 or Reed at 360-927-6381 for more information. namiskagit.org.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Bow
n Monday, March 9, Edison Lutheran Church, 14201 Church Road. Noon to 2 p.m. and 2:45 to 6 p.m.
Camano Island
n Monday, March 9, Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
Mount Vernon
n Thursday, March 5, Skagit Valley Hospital, 1511 E. Broadway St. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
n Monday, March 9, Mount Vernon Education Association, 1514 S. LaVenture Road. 2 to 5:30 p.m.
n Monday, March 9, First Christian Reformed Church, 701 W. Blackburn Road. Noon to 2 p.m. and 2:45 to 6 p.m.
n Monday, March 9, Skagit Regional Clinics-Riverbend, 2320 Freeway Drive. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Oak Harbor
n Saturday, March 7, Wal-Mart, 1250 SW Erie St. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
n Thursday, March 12, Oak Harbor Lions, 1050 SE Ireland St. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Workshops
DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org.
n Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26. 360-299-1309.
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.
n Holistic Dental Practices: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
n Cohousing: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9.
n Community Building through Foster Care: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
n How to Evolve Spiritually: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
n Wellness Fair: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.
n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Family Birth Center Tour: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour: 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Medicare Compare 101: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Sahale conference room. Drop-in, no registration required. Agents are also available to help by phone and personal appointment. More information: 1-866-389-0445.
n Childbirth Preparation: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 25 to April 22. Five-week course for expectant parents covers emotional changes during pregnancy and other topics ranging from labor to breastfeeding. $110, medical coupons accepted.
n Family Birth Center Tours: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Stop The Bleed: 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 30. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Medicare 101: Understanding Your Medicare Choices: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. Learn more about traditional Medicare coverage, Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug coverage, gaps, enrollment and fraud protection. Free.
n Stop The Bleed: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.
n Swallow screening: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy, Island Hospital, 1015 25th St., Anacortes. The screening is for people who experience difficulty chewing, frequent throat clearing or the need to swallow multiple times for each bite or sip. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
n Colon Cancer Screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. Grab a take-home stool sample kit and return it to Anacortes Family Medicine, 2511 M Ave., Suite B, for detection of hidden blood and symptoms of colon cancer. $10.
