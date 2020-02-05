CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Feb. 13, 24th Street parking lot of Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Drop in.

SENIOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR: Learn how to take control of personal health and wellness from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Mountain Glen, 1810 E Division St., Mount Vernon. RSVP requested: 360-424-7900.

MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women’s Imaging Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, 360-428-7270; or the Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.

FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.

HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

AUTOIMMUNE AND GUT DISORDERS: Workshop spanning three days at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at North Cascade SDA Church, 800 Peacock Lane, Burlington. 360-708-3286.

Blood Drives

Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.

Anacortes

n Friday, Feb. 21, Anacortes High School, 1916 J Ave. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Burlington

n Wednesday, Feb. 19, Regence Blue Shield, 333 E. Gilkey Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m.

n Thursday, Feb. 20, Burlington-Edison High School Library, 301 N. Burlington Blvd. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 to 2 p.m.

n Saturday, Feb. 29, Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mount Vernon

n Saturday, Feb. 8, Urban Fitness and Health, 525 E. College Way. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

n Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 11-12, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

n Thursday, Feb. 13, Skagit County and Mount Vernon City Employees Blood Drive, Skagit Station, 105 E. Kincaid St. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Oak Harbor

n Thursday, Feb. 27, RE/MAX Oak Harbor, 32800 Highway 20. Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Stanwood

n Friday, Feb. 10, QFC, 27008 92nd Ave. NW. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Workshops

DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org.

n Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island: 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. 360-387-0222.

n Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26. 360-299-1309.

HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.

n Creating Clear Intentions with Reiki: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.

n Examining Eros IRL: Reconnecting Women with Desire and Romance: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.

n Simple Keys to a Happy & Healthy Life: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

n Neurological integration System Therapy: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

n Sleep Better with Hypnosis: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

n Solar for Home & Business: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

n Recycling Right into a Zero(ish) Waste Journey: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.

n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.

n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.

HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.

n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.

n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.

SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.

n Slow Cooker and Instant Pot Winter Favorites: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.

n Advanced Care Planning Workshop: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Stilly Valley Health Connections.

n Keeping Your Baby Healthy: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. A local pediatric health care provider will provide information on newborn care. $25.

n Medicare Compare 101: Get help comparing and choosing Medicare plans from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Sahale conference room. Drop-in, no registration required. Agents are also available to help by phone and personal appointment. More information: 1-866-389-0445.

n Childbirth Preparation: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19-March 18. $110, medical coupons accepted.

n Family Birth Center Tours: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.

n Cooking and Nutrition: Diet Confusion ... What Plan is Best for Me?: 2-3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26.

ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.

n Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.

n Medicare 101: Understanding Your Medicare Choices: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Learn more about traditional Medicare coverage, Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug coverage, gaps, enrollment and fraud protection. Free.

n Stop The Bleed: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.

n What to Expect with a Newborn: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Join a pediatrician and lactation consultant for a class that will address newborn care and breastfeeding basics. $25.

n Nutrition for Skincare: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Learn about how to balance nutrients for the betterment of your skin. $10.

Health screenings

AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.

n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.

n Balance screening: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy at Island Hospital, 1015 25th St., Anacortes. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.

n Hearing screening: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, Health Resource Center. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.

STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Skagit Imaging Pavilion, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments are required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.

— Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.

