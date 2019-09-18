Announcements
YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Sept. 19, main entrance covered area at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Pkwy., Mount Vernon. Drop in.
NAMI FAMILY TO FAMILY: NAMI Skagit will be offering its Family to Family Course from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Sept. 30 through Nov. 7. It is for family members and loved ones of an adult living will a mental illness. This course is free, but preregistration in required. Call Marti at 360-770-5666 or NAMI at 360-313-7080 for more information. namiskagit.org.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these upcoming public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Anacortes
￼ Tuesday, Sept. 24, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3720 H Ave. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
￼ Thursday, Sept. 26, Island Hospital, 1211 24th St. 10 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Burlington
￼ Saturday, Sept. 21, Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mount Vernon
￼ Monday, Sept. 23, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1515 E. College Way. Noon to 2:15 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
￼ Monday, Sept. 23, Skagit Regional Clinics-Riverbend, 2320 Freeway Drive. 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
￼ Monday, Sept. 23, Mount Vernon Education Association, 1514 S. LaVenture Road. 2 to 5:30 p.m.
￼ Wednesday, Sept. 25, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1700 E. Hazel St. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Workshops
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.
n Own Your Power ... Go Solar!: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19
n Digestion, Sleep & Stress: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Treatment Options Class for Kidney Disease: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
n Medicare 101: Get help comparing and choosing Medicare plans from 12-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the Sahale Conference room. Drop-in, no registration required. Agents are also available to help by phone and personal appointment. More information: 1-866-389-0445.
n Stop The Bleed: 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
n Birth Center Tours: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour: 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Childbirth Education: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1-30. $110, medical coupons accepted.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Intermittent Fasting Class: 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
n Grandparenting Class: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Learn how to support and offer assistance to a new family. $25 per couple or individual.
n Stop The Bleed: 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
n Weekend Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.
n What to Expect with a Newborn: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Join a pediatrician and lactation consultant for a class that will address newborn care and breastfeeding basics. $25.
Health screenings
n Memory screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
