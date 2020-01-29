Announcements
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Feb. 13, 24th Street parking lot of Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Drop in.
SENIOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR: Learn how to take control of personal health and wellness from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Mountain Glen, 1810 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. RSVP requested: 360-424-7900.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
AUTOIMMUNE AND GUT DISORDERS: Workshop spanning three days at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at North Cascade SDA Church, 800 Peacock Lane, Burlington. 360-708-3286.
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women’s Imaging Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, 360-428-7270; or Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Anacortes
n Thursday, Jan. 30, Anacortes Community Blood Drive, 1300 Ninth St. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 to 5:30 p.m.
n Monday, Feb. 3, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3720 H Ave. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and noon to 5:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon
n Wednesday, Jan. 29, Skagit Valley Hospital, 1511 E. Broadway St. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
n Thursday, Jan. 30, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1700 E. Hazel St. Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
n Tuesday, Feb. 4, Salem Lutheran Church, 2529 N. LaVenture Road. Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 to 6 p.m.
n Saturday, Feb. 8, Urban Fitness and Health, 525 E. College Way. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
n Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 11-12, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Stanwood
n Friday, Feb. 10, QFC, 27008 92nd Ave. NW. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Workshops
DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org.
n Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island: 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. 360-387-0222.
n Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26. 360-299-1309.
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.
n Intermittent Fasting: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
n Discover Your Life Gifts: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
n MELT for Hands & Feet: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
n Essential Remedies: Simple Blending & Safety: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
Next up:
n Yoga Classes: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Family Birth Center Tour: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Cooking and Nutrition: Slow Cooker and Instant Pot Winter Favorites: 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5.
n Honoring Choices: Advanced Care Planning Workshop: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Stilly Valley Health Connections.
n Keeping Your Baby Healthy: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. A local pediatric health care provider will provide information on newborn care. $25.
n Childbirth Preparation: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19-March 18. Five-week course for expectant parents covers emotional changes during pregnancy and other topics ranging from labor to breastfeeding. $110, medical coupons accepted.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Weekend Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9. Designed to prepare parents-to-be for the arrival of their new baby. Participants will learn essential skills and develop confidence. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.
n Medicare 101: Understanding Your Medicare Choices: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Learn more about traditional Medicare coverage, Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug coverage, gaps, enrollment and fraud protection. Free.
n Stop The Bleed: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Control life threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
n What to Expect with a Newborn: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Join a pediatrician and lactation consultant for a class that will address newborn care and breastfeeding basics. $25.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.
n Swallow screening: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy at Island Hospital, 1015 25th St., Anacortes. This screening is for people who experience difficulty chewing, frequent throat clearing or the need to swallow multiple times for each bite or sip. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
n Balance screening: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy at Island Hospital, 1015 25th St., Anacortes. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
n Hearing screening: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Health Resource Center. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Skagit Imaging Pavilion, 1320 E. Division Street, Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments are required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.
- Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
