Announcements
DENTAL ASSISTANCE: Those in need of immediate dental care, and who are without a regular dentist, are eligible for free services from Dr. Philip Madden and his staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at his Anacortes clinic. Register at 360-293-3931.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Dec. 12, 24th Street parking lot of Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. Drop in.
YOUR VOICE YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Dec. 19, main entrance covered area at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Pkwy., Mount Vernon. Drop in.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Anacortes
n Today, Nov. 27, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3720 H Ave. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
n Thursday, Dec. 5, Anacortes Community Blood Drive, 1300 Ninth St. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Burlington
n Saturday, Nov. 30, Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Camano Island
n Monday, Dec. 2, Camano Chapel, 867 S. West Camano Drive. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Mount Vernon
n Today, Nov. 27, Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1511 E. Broadway St. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m.
n Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
n Monday, Dec. 9, Mount Vernon Education Association, 1514 S. LaVenture Road. 2 to 5:30 p.m.
Oak Harbor
n Saturday, Nov. 30, Wal-Mart, 1250 SW Erie St. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley
n Friday, Nov. 29, Sedro-Woolley Blood Drive, 719 Ferry St. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Workshops
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com. Next up:
n The Bliss and Bummers of Lactation: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
n How Stress Affects Your Health, Digestion and Weight: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
n Sleep Apnea in Children and Adults: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley, offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com. Next up:
n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Childbirth Preparation: 6:30-9 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 9-Jan. 6. Five-week course for expectant parents covers emotional changes during pregnancy and other topics ranging from labor to breastfeeding. $110, medical coupons accepted.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Infant Massage: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. The class will demonstrate ways massage can be used to help manage colic, sinus issues, improve digestion and increase your baby’s positional awareness. Participants should plan to bring their baby, a blanket and massage oils to the class. $10.
n Improving Your Aging Memory: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. $10.
n Weekend Childbirth Education Class: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8. Designed to prepare parents-to-be for the arrival of their new baby. $130. Registration required: 360-299-1309.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. 360-299-1309.
n Swallow screening: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy at Island Hospital, 1015 25th St., Anacortes. This screening is for people who experience difficulty chewing, frequent throat clearing or the need to swallow multiple times for each bite or sip. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Skagit Imaging Pavilion, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. $59. Appointments are required: 360-428-8208.
– Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
