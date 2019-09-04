Announcements
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: Join a program that supports family caregivers with six lessons held weekly from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 5 to Oct. 10 at the Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. $30 suggested donation. Register: 360-755-1235 or leighann@skagitadultdayprogram.org.
SIX-WEEK GRIEF WORKSHOP: Skagit Widowed Support Services is hosting a free six-week grief workshop that meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 6 to Oct. 8 at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Register or learn more by contacting Robin: 360-333-9973 or tamacn4@mac.com.
CANCER COMPANIONS: A cancer support group for anyone with cancer and their care givers. Christian-based but nondenominational. Runs for nine weeks beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. 360-982-2710.
HOW MENTAL HEALTH COMMITMENT COURT WORKS: Join NAMI Skagit for an evening with James Dolan, Commissioner for the Mental health Commitment Court, along with one of the prosecutors and a defense attorney, to learn more about the laws that come into play when someone is having a mental health crisis and may pose a danger to themselves or others at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
FALL PREVENTION PRESENTATION: A presentation on the dangers seniors face when experiencing a fall, and how to prevent them and support family members is at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Mountain Glen, 1810 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. Free, RSVP: 360-424-7900 or mtnglen.com.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Sept. 19, in the main entrance covered area at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Pkwy., Mount Vernon, Certified technicians will check your car’s child safety seat for safety and proper installation. Drop in.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the main conference room, at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
BELLINGHAM PARKINSON’S DAY: Join an all-day event for the Parkinson’s community of the North Sound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham. There will be a HOPE Conference in the morning and presentations throughout the day. $12-15.
NAMI FAMILY TO FAMILY: NAMI Skagit will be offering its Family to Family Course from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from Sept. 30 through Nov. 7 in Mount Vernon. It is for family members and loved ones of an adult living will a mental illness. This course is free, but preregistration in required. Call Marti at 360-770-5666 or NAMI at 360-313-7080 for more information. namiskagit.org.
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Breast Care Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270 or the Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
YOUR VOICE YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.
Blood drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these upcoming public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Anacortes
n Thursday, Sept. 5, Anacortes Community Blood Drive, 1300 9th St. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Burlington
n Saturday, Sept. 7, Humane Society of Skagit Valley, 18841 Kelleher Road. 10 to 11 a.m. and 12:15 to 5 p.m.
n Saturday, Sept. 7, North Cascade Seventh Day Adventist Church, 800 Peacock Lane. 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.
Camano Island
n Friday, Sept. 6, Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
Mount Vernon
n Thursday, Sept. 5, WSDOT Engineering, 1109 E. Hickox Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Oak Harbor
n Thursday, Sept. 12, Oak Harbor Lions, 1050 SE Ireland St. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stanwood
n Friday, Sept. 13, Haggen Food & Pharmacy, 26603 72nd Ave. NW 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
Workshops
DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org.
Next up:
n Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington: Two-day class from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Sept. 18-19. 360-755-0102.
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops at Co-op room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com. Next up:
n The First Year: Conquer Constipation, Reflux & Colic Naturally: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
n Cannabis and You: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
n Transforming Adverse Conditions into Spiritual Growth: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
n Experience Abundance with ThetaHealing: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
n Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop in.
n Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. All levels. $140 for 10 classes, $16 drop in.
n Tango: 8:30 p.m. Fridays.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
n Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.
n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
Next up:
n Yoga Classes: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Keeping Your Baby Healthy: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. A local pediatric health care provider will provide information on newborn care. $25.
n Nutrition Class for Kidney Disease: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Take charge of kidney health in an interactive learning environment.
n Family Birth Center Tour: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
n Childbirth Education: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 11-Oct. 9: Five-week course for expectant parents covers emotional changes during pregnancy and other topics ranging from labor to breastfeeding. $110, medical coupons accepted.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Six-Week Childbirth Education Class: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3-Oct. 8. $95 per couple. Register: 360-299-1309.
n Medicare 101: Understanding Your Medicare Choices: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Learn more about traditional Medicare coverage, Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug coverage, gaps, enrollment and fraud protection. Free.
n Infant Massage Class: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11. This class will demonstrate ways massage can be used to help manage colic, sinus issues, improve digestion and increase your baby’s positional awareness. Participants should plan to bring their baby, a blanket and massage oils to the class. $10.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.
n Bone Density Screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Get an estimate of your bone density with a non-intrusive heel scan. This screening is accurate for women only. $5. Appointment required. 360-299-4204.
n Colon Cancer Screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Grab a take-home stool sample kit and return it to Anacortes Family Medicine, 2511 M Ave., Suite B, for detection of hidden blood and symptoms of colon cancer. $10.
n Memory screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. A series of questions and tasks will help determine if you are suffering from memory loss. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 am to 5pm weekdays at 1320 E. Division Street, Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments are required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.
n Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
• Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.