YOUR VOICE YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: Thursday, Nov. 21, main entrance covered area at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Pkwy., Mount Vernon. Certified technicians will check your car’s child safety seat for safety and proper installation. Drop in.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Breast Care Center, 1320 East Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270 or Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Anacortes
￼ Wednesday, Oct. 30, Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Noon to 6 p.m.
Burlington
￼ Thursday, Oct. 24, Regence Blue Shield, 333 E. Gilkey Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m.
￼ Friday, Oct. 25, Skagit Farmers Supply, 1833 Park Lane. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
￼ Saturday, Oct. 26, Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mount Vernon
￼ Thursday, Oct. 31, Mount Vernon High School, 314 N. Ninth St. 8 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oak Harbor
￼ Thursday, Oct. 24, Skagit Valley College, 1900 SE Pioneer Way. 1 to 6 p.m.
￼ Saturday, Nov. 2, WalMart, 1250 SW Erie St. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org.
￼ Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. 360-814-2424.
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops at Co-op room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com. Next up:
￼ From Fatigues to Fantastic: 6 p.m. today, Oct. 23.
￼ MELT for Hands and Feet: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
￼ Benefits of Hemp Derived CBD with CV Sciences: noon Saturday, Nov. 2.
￼ Peaceful, Grateful Holidays with Reiki Meditation: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
￼ The Science of Gender with Skagit PFLAG: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.
￼ All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
￼ Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop in.
￼ Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. All levels. $140 for 10 classes, $16 drop in.
￼ Tango: 8:30 p.m. Fridays.
￼ Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
￼ Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.
￼ Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
￼ Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
￼ Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
￼ Hospice 101: Myths and Truths: 6 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 23.
￼ Stop The Bleed: 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
￼ Keeping Your Baby Healthy: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. A local pediatric health care provider will provide information on newborn care. $25.
￼ Childbirth Express: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3. $95.
￼ Childbirth Education: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 4-Dec. 2. Five-week course for expectant parents covers emotional changes during pregnancy and other topics ranging from labor to breastfeeding. $110, medical coupons accepted.
￼ Birth Center Tours: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour: 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
￼ Medicare Open Enrollment: 1 to 2:30 p.m. today, Oct. 23.
￼ Sex After 60: with Dr. Althea Fleming, ND: 6 to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 23. Join a discussion of changes in sexual function and how to work with common difficulties. Free.
￼ Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Join a trained advance care planning facilitator for a detailed workshop that will guide each participant through completing advance healthcare directives. 360-293-7473.
￼ Pelvic and Bladder Health: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 31. $10.
￼ Six-Week Childbirth Education Class: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5-Dec. 10. $95 per couple. Register: 360-299-1309.
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
￼ Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.
￼ Clinical Breast Exams: Anne Blanchette, PA-C of Anacortes Family Medicine, will offer free screenings from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct. 28, in the Merle Cancer Care Center at Island Hospital, Medical Arts Pavilion, 1015 25th St., Anacortes. Appointments required: 360-299-4204.
￼ Balance screening: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy at Island Hospital, 1015 25th St., Anacortes. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
n Pulmonary Function screening: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 5. If you experience shortness of breath while getting dressed, climbing stairs or walking, or have smoked for 10 years or more, get your lungs tested at this free screening. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
n Memory screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. A series of questions and tasks will help determine if you are suffering from memory loss. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.
– Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
