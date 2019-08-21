Announcements

YOUR VOICE YOUR CHOICE: Join a free and interactive workshop on completing an Advance Directive from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 21, at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley.

POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 10, Bradford House, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington. $30 suggested donation. Register: 360-755-1235 or leighann@skagitadultdayprogram.org.

HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

SIX-WEEK GRIEF WORKSHOP: Skagit Widowed Support Services will host a free six-week grief workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6 to Oct. 8, at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Register or learn more by contacting Robin: 360-333-9973 or tamacn4@mac.com.

MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Breast Care Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270 or Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.

FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.

Blood Drives

Donors of all blood types are needed for these upcoming public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.

Burlington

￼ Saturday, Aug. 31, Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mount Vernon

￼ Tuesday, Aug. 27, Skagit Valley Hospital, 1511 E. Broadway St. 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

￼ Saturday, Aug. 31, First Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road. 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

Workshops

DRIVER SAFETY: People ages 50 and older who complete the AARP Smart Driver Course may qualify for a modest reduction in their automobile insurance. $20, $15 AARP members. Preregistration is required at the phone numbers indicated. aarp.org. Next up:

￼ Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington: Two-day class from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Sept. 18-19. 360-755-0102.

HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops at Co-op room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com. Next up:

￼ The First Year: Conquer Constipation, Reflux & Colic Naturally: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.

￼ Cannabis and You: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.

ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:

￼ All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.

￼ Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop in.

￼ Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. All levels. $140 for 10 classes, $16 drop in.

￼ Tango: 8:30 p.m. Fridays.

￼ Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.

￼ Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.

HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.

￼ Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.

￼ Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.

SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.

n Birth Center Tour: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour, call 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.

n Stop The Bleed: 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.

n Keeping Your Baby Healthy: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. A local pediatric health care provider will provide information on newborn care. $25.

n Nutrition Class for Kidney Disease: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

n Childbirth Education: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 11-Oct. 9: Five-week course for expectant parents covers emotional changes during pregnancy and other topics ranging from labor to breastfeeding. $110, medical coupons accepted.

ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.

n Meditation for Everyday Living: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22-Sept. 5. $48.

n Staying Connected ... It’s Not That Hard!: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. $25.

n Six-Week Childbirth Education Class: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3-Oct. 8. $95 per couple. Register: 360-299-1309.

n Medicare 101: Understanding Your Medicare Choices: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Free.

Health screenings

AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.

n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.

n Bone Density Screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Get an estimate of your bone density with a non-intrusive heel scan. This screening is accurate for women only. $5. Appointment required. 360-299-4204.

n Colon Cancer Screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Grab a take-home stool sample kit and return it to Anacortes Family Medicine, 2511 M Ave., Suite B, for detection of hidden blood and symptoms of colon cancer. $10.

n Memory screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.

STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.

n Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.

• Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.

More from this section

Load comments