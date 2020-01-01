Announcements
DINNER WITH THE DOCTOR: The North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church will host Dinner with the Doctor: Coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at 800 Peacock Lane, Burlington. RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 7: 360-333-9103.
MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women’s Imaging Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270; or the Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.
FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.
HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
Blood Drives
Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.
Burlington
n Thursday, Jan. 2, Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.
n Friday, Jan. 3, Skagit Farmers Supply, 1833 Park Lane. 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Camano Island
n Thursday, Jan. 7, Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
La Conner
n Thursday, Jan. 2, La Conner Fire Station, 12142 Chilberg Road, 10 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 3 p.m.
Oak Harbor
n Saturday, Jan. 4, Wal-Mart, 1250 SW Erie St. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
n Monday, Jan. 6, First Reformed Church, 250 SW Third Ave. Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Workshops
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.
n Essential Remedies: Winter Skincare: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
n Basic Building Science: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
n Six Weeks to Abundant Energy: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
n Gum Disease: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
n Intuitive Eating: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.
n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.
n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10, or chocolate.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.
n Childbirth Preparation: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 12. $110, medical coupons accepted.
n Family Birth Center Tours: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour: 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.
ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.
n Childbirth Education Class: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 11. $95 per couple. Register: 360-299-1309.
n Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 11. $100 per couple.
n Winter Skincare Basics: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Learn how to make healing skin- and hair-care products. $35.
n Stop The Bleed: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.
Health screenings
AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.
n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.
n Memory screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. A series of questions and tasks will help determine if you are suffering from memory loss. Free. Appointment required: 360-299-4204.
n Cholesterol & glucose screening: 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. Fasting (12 hours) is required for total cholesterol and glucose screening; water and medications are OK. $15. No appointment necessary. First-come, first-served. 360-299-1309.
n Vitamin D screening: 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. $40. No appointment required. 360-299-4204.
STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Skagit Imaging Pavilion, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments are required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.
n Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.