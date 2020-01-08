Announcements

DINNER WITH THE DOCTOR: North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church will host Dinner with the Doctor: Coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at 800 Peacock Lane, Burlington. RSVP: 360-333-9103.

MAMMOGRAMS: Screening mammograms are recommended yearly beginning at age 40. Schedule a screening with the Women’s Imaging Center, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, at 360-428-7270, or the Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington, 360-435-0515.

FREE ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Middle Way Acupuncture Institute, 321 W. Washington St., Suite 334, Mount Vernon. Experience the benefits of acupuncture to treat pain, PTSD, stress-related issues or enhance general health. 360-982-2841 or 360-336-6129.

HOSPICE MEETING: The Board of Operations of Hospice of the Northwest will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the main conference room at Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.

Blood Drives

Donors of all blood types are needed for these public blood drives. Photo ID or your donor card is required to donate. Preregistration requested: 800-398-7888 or bloodworksnw.org.

Burlington

n Saturday, Jan. 11, North Cascade Seventh Day Adventist Church, 800 Peacock Lane. 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

Mount Vernon

n Monday, Jan. 13, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1515 E. College Way. Noon to 2:15 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Oak Harbor

n Thursday, Jan. 16, Oak Harbor Lions, 1050 SE Ireland St. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanwood

n Friday, Jan. 17, Haggen Food & Pharmacy, 26603 72nd Ave. NW. 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

Workshops

HEALTHY LIVING: Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops in room 309, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com.

n Six Weeks to Abundant Energy: 6:30 p.m. today, Jan. 8.

n Gum Disease: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.

n Intuitive Eating: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.

ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes that promote happiness and well-being. For more information or to register: 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org.

n All Levels Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 drop in, $60 for five classes.

n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. $3.

HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley, offers a variety of classes and workshops each month. Register: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.

n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.

n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.

SKAGIT REGIONAL HEALTH: 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Preregistration required: skagitregionalhealth.org or 360-814-2424.

n Childbirth Preparation: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 12. $110, medical coupons accepted.

n Family Birth Center Tours: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Free tours of the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center are offered twice a month. To schedule a tour: 360-814-2424 or 360-629-6481.

ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes, offers a variety of workshops and classes. Registration required: 360-299-4204 or islandhospital.org.

n Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 11. $100.

n Winter Skincare Basics: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Learn how to make healing skin- and hair-care products. $35.

n Stop The Bleed: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Control life-threatening bleeding after injury with hands-on training. Free. Class limited to eight participants.

Health screenings

AT ISLAND HOSPITAL: 1211 24th St., Anacortes. islandhospital.org/calendar.

n Blood pressure checks are offered from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Free. Call 360-299-1309 for information.

n Cholesterol & glucose screening: 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. Fasting (12 hours) is required for total cholesterol and glucose screening; water and medications are OK. $15. No appointment necessary. First-come, first-served. 360-299-1309.

n Vitamin D screening: 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. $40. No appointment required. 360-299-4204.

STROKE, ANEURYSM SCREENING: Skagit Radiology offers a combined carotid and aorta vascular evaluation by ultrasound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Skagit Imaging Pavilion, 1320 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. The screening will identify increased risk for stroke and vascular disease. $59. Appointments required, call Skagit Regional Health at 360-428-8208.

n Submit low- or no-cost Health Notes activities to features@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-416-2155 a week to 10 days prior to expected publication.

